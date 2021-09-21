Watch the brand new trailer for 'Finch' starring Tom Hanks







Apple TV+ is stepping up their presence in the world of cinema, recently releasing the very first trailer for Finch, starring Tom Hanks.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Finch sees Hanks star as an adventurer seeking safety for his unlikely family made up of a robot and a dog. An official synopsis of the film reads: “Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear”.

Continuing, the synopsis reports that Hanks “creates a robot to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive”.

Helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, the same individual behind multiple episodes of both Game of Thrones and True Detective, Finch will mark his second feature film effort following 2010s Repo Men starring Jude Law and Forest Whitaker.

Meanwhile, in the world of Tom Hanks, he has recently joined the growing cast for Wes Anderson’s yet-untitled new film. Hanks joins Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman and Rupert Friend in the brand new film. Just like Tom Hanks, who also collaborates with Anderson for the first time, Margot Robbie’s role is believed to be a supporting one, though specific details are yet unknown.

Though details are sparse about Anderson’s latest project, it is believed that the filmmaker originally planned to shoot in Rome, though later had to move to Spain, with sets resembling a train station and desert landscape having been erected in Chinchón, a small town outside of Madrid.

Finch will be released on Apple TV+ on November 5.

