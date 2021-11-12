Tom Hanks names three of his favourite films









As one of the most well-liked celebrities in all of Hollywood cinema, Tom Hanks is well known for his loveable personality illustrated by roles in such films as Forrest Gump, Toy Story, Cast Away and The Green Mile from author Stephen King. Having enjoyed 41 flourishing years in the industry, Hanks has provided audiences with a consistent string of compelling characters and stories.

Speaking to The Bill Simmons Podcast, Hanks recently revealed the three films that he has enjoyed working on the most throughout his career, with some of his choices serving up a surprise. Before he started his rundown he also clarified that these films included his favourite personal experiences and did not have any reflection on the final quality of the film itself.

His first choice was the Wachowski sisters’ sprawling sci-fi Cloud Atlas, also starring the likes of Halle Berry, Hugo Weaving, Bae Doona, Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant and Susan Sarandon. Describing Cloud Atlas as a film, “Shot on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love,” Hanks added, “That was the first time I’d ever shot extensively in Germany and I was surrounded by history”.

Commenting on the impressive ensemble cast of the film, the actor added, “But the work itself, we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on a deep throw… that whole movie was such a deep throw that making it was magical”.

The actor’s second choice was Cast Away from Robert Zemeckis, a film that saw Tom Hanks make friends with a volleyball whilst descending into madness on a desert island. “We just had bold adventures when making that movie,” reported the actor, adding, “We were out in the middle of the ocean trying to grab shots. We were out in Fiji and my whole family was with me…Nothing but adventures every single day”.

The baseball movie A League Of Their Own is the final of Tom Hanks’ choices, including the film simply because he was able to play the sport throughout the whole duration of the film’s production.