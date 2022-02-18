Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis of 'Forrest Gump' to reunite









It’s been almost 30 years since the release of Robert Zemeckis 1994 classic Forrest Gump, with the film carrying an enduring charm that has continued to inspire generations of audiences. Winning six major Oscars at the 1995 Academy Awards, Forrest Gump took home Best Picture along with Best Actor for Tom Hanks, Best Director for Robert Zemeckis and Best Adapted Screenplay for Eric Roth.

This trio of Oscar-winning creatives including Hanks, Zemeckis and Roth will be teaming up once again for a brand new film adaptation of the graphic novel, Here. Released in 2014, the simple graphic novel from Richard McGuire is set in just one room as it follows the lives of several people who each inhabit the space over many decades. With Hanks set to star in the lead role, Zemeckis and Hanks will pen the script.

Whilst no more details are known about the new project, eyes will be firmly on the production of Here as each member of the iconic creative trio hopes to recreate the success of Forrest Gump. In terms of how the story might play out, David Lowery’s 2017 film A Ghost Story comes to mind, with the film also taking place largely in one space, exploring the many people that come and go in an extraordinary suburban American home.

Both Hanks and Zemeckis will also collaborate in the live-action adaptation of Pinocchio that hits Disney+ later this year, with the film also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and Keegan-Michael Key. The film is unrelated to Guillermo del Toro’s own animated adaptation of the same story also coming out in 2022 starring the likes of Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Tilda Swinton and Christoph Waltz. Take a look at the teaser, below.