Guillermo del Toro discusses the immaturity of modern cinema









Guillermo del Toro has proven time and time again that he is a proficient filmmaker working at the very forefront of the contemporary industry, tapping into a modern romanticism that is sparsely seen. Winning the award for Best Picture at the 2018 Academy Awards for his gothic Shape of Water, del Toro has since ditched the fantasy with his latest film Nightmare Alley, a film that follows crime and deceit at a carnival in ‘40s New York.

Speaking to NME about his brand new film, the writer and director told the magazine, “This is the movie I’m the proudest of,” before explaining, “I abandoned a certain sense of pageantry and whimsy, and I went for a more sober, older approach to the material in a way that I’m really happy with”. Often incorporating a fantastical or science fiction element into each and every one of his films, Nightmare Alley represents a significant change for the director’s filmography.

With an all-star cast featuring the likes of Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe, del Toro’s new film feels like one of the most mature projects that he’s worked on in years. Explaining how such a mature story fits in with the current superhero trend of cinema, del Toro states, “Well, every decade or two the audience changes. In the ’70s, the audience was mostly composed of adults, and then it became a lot younger in the ’80s”.

Continuing, the filmmaker adds, “That audience matures and changes but right now is probably the most difficult moment in history to make a film for adults. But that doesn’t mean that it’s going to be that way. Nothing is permanent”.

Nightmare Alley is out now in cinemas across the world, whilst the latest trailer for the director’s new project Pinocchio, has also been released online.