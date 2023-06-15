Tom Hanks rejected ‘When Harry Met Sally’ because of his divorce









Tom Hanks turned down the leading role in When Harry Met Sally because he was so “happy” about his divorce, according to his wife Rita Wilson.

Hanks married Samantha Lewes in 1978 but the pair divorced nine years later. Prior to their split, he’d met Wilson on the set of Volunteers and they married in 1988, a year before When Harry Met Sally arrived in cinemas. According to Wilson, Hanks was too busy enjoying life after his divorce to step foot on a film set when he was offered the role.

She explained on the podcast Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi, “[Hanks] turned it down because he was going through a divorce and he was very happy to be not married. And so he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, ‘I’m so happy.’”

In addition to Hanks rejecting the role, Richard Dreyfuss, Michael Keaton, and Albert Brooks also all turned it down before Billy Crystal was cast opposite Meg Ryan.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Hanks revealed there are some films he’s made that he looks back on regretfully. He admitted: “Let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate. Someone is going to say, ‘I hated it.’ Other people can say, ‘I think it’s brilliant.’ Somewhere in between the two is what the movie actually is”.

Hanks also likened the process of creating a movie to five points in a Rubicon, explaining, “The first Rubicon you cross is saying yes to the film. … You are going to be in that movie. The second Rubicon is when you actually see the movie that you made”.

Listen to Rita Wilson on Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi below.