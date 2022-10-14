Tom DeLonge thanks Matt Skiba for his Blink-182 tenure









Earlier this week, it was announced that Blink-182 had officially reformed with its classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and original guitarist Tom DeLonge. DeLonge had been out of the band since 2015 and was replaced by Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba. With Skiba, Blink-182 released two albums, 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine.

Skiba had previously cast doubt as to whether he was still in the band as recently as this year. With the band’s activities paused so that Hoppus could get treatment for cancer, Skiba returned to Alkaline Trio to record the 2020 EP E.P. Now, it appears as though his official tenure in Blink-182 has come to a close, Skiba has received a heartwarming message of gratitude from DeLonge.

DeLonge posted the message to his social media pages. “Hi Matt-Tom DeLonge here,” the note starts. “I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love and listen to your band to this day).”

“You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press but also to others. I really noticed,” DeLonge adds. “Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.”

The reunion between Blink-182 and DeLonge marks the third time that DeLonge has been a part of the band. The guitarist originally departed in 2005 and formed Angels & Airwaves that same year. He returned in 2009 but departed again in 2015 after recording just one album, 2011’s Neighborhoods.

Check out DeLonge’s message to Skiba down below.