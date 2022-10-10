Is Tom Cruise set to become the first actor to film in outer space?









American movie icon Tom Cruise may be the most iconic action star of modern cinema, reaching critical and commercial success with his role in the Mission: Impossible series.

Dedicated to pulling off his own high-octane stunts, which have involved everything from clinging onto a plane mid-flight and scaling the outside of the Burj Khalifa, the actor may be about to take this to the next level, taking his acting skills to outer space. According to recent reports, Cruise will collaborate with the Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman, to bring this spectacular sequence to life.

The sequence in question will involve Cruise needing to perform a spacewalk, with the Hollywood star and Liman recently meeting with the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) to propose how they would like to launch the actor to the International Space Station.

This has been a career-long ambition for Cruise, who has always enjoyed pushing the envelope a little further when it comes to his filmmaking projects. Pitched to Universal during the pandemic, the production and distribution company were forced to delay the duo’s ambitions because Hollywood hit the pause button during uncertain times. However, Universal has said that sending the actor into space remains the studio’s mission.

Still in the conceptual stage of production, the film is set to follow Cruise as a downtrodden individual who becomes one of the only people in the world who can save the earth. Meanwhile, Cruise recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, re-establishing his name at the top of Hollywood with a movie that was critically and commercially celebrated across the globe.