Tom Cruise debunks the “weirdest” rumour about himself









For Hollywood heavyweights like Tom Cruise, swirling rumours about their eccentric or unflattering behaviour comes with the territory. In a recent interview, Cruise revealed one of the “weirdest” rumours about himself – then made sure to deny the rumour.

Speaking in an interview for his new film, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I, Cruise, along with film director Christopher McQuarrie and co-star Simon Pegg, was asked what the “weirdest” rumour he’d heard about himself was.

The actor shared with The Times that a rumour he’d consistently heard of was that he reportedly requested that no one make eye contact with him on set. After Cruise dispelled the myth, Pegg made sure to chime in: “I’ve been able to hack my way through all the bizarre mythology that surrounds him.”

“On one side, he’s Tom Cruise,” Pegg continued. “This enigmatic film star everyone wants to know about. And on the other, he’s just a guy. I like being normal with him.”

Ahead of the release of the new Mission Impossible film, which features a spookily prescient villain in the form of artificial intelligence, Cruise referenced the legacy of Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford and made it clear he hoped to follow suit.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald at the Australian premiere of the seventh instalment in the espionage franchise, the actor said: “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I is in cinemas now. Watch the trailer below.