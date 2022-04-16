Tom Cruise once attempted to convert Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow to Scientology









Although the quality of his acting cannot be criticised, it is hard to argue that Tom Cruise is not one of the most peculiar actors in history. He takes the age-old stereotype of the extroverted thespian to new levels.

I don’t think anybody has forgotten when the Mission Impossible star appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show and proceeded to act like an absolute lunatic. Akin to Hollywood’s own Rumpelstiltskin, he shocked us all when he suddenly became a child, high on E numbers as he proclaimed his love for his then partner, Katie Holmes.

The stories about Cruise’s peculiar life are manifold, and his quirky and confounding behaviour has, for the best part of 20 years, left us scratching our heads. Added to this idea is the fact that his character as Frank T.J. Mackey in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1999 epic, Magnolia, is eerily similar to the actor himself.

Perhaps the most famous quirk in Cruise’s personality comes via his advocacy of the controversial religion, Scientology. He is the world’s most famous Scientologists, and during the period of his life where he became a pronounced follower of L. Ron Hubbard’s creed during the 2000s, Cruise became particularly perplexing. Another one of his most infamous moments came in the leaked video where he rambles on about the religion, in a speech that sounded like nonsense: “We are the authorities on the mind,” Cruise Famously uttered.

Understandably, Cruise has made a mark upon all those who have met him, and once, during an absurd meeting with comedy legends Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen, he left the pair mystified. The story goes that Rogen received a call from Cruise’s representative telling him that the diminutive actor now wanted to try his hand at comedy. During a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Rogen revealed all.

Rogen remembered that the meeting took “a few hours”, but was quick to clarify that he’s “a huge Tom Cruise fan”. Nevertheless, hours into the meeting, the topic of Scientology came up, and the discussion turned to “how weird” Cruise had “looked in the press lately”. Cruise then dropped into the conversation that this negative press was because he was “costing the pharmaceutical industry so much money” because of his religious reasons for not using pharmaceuticals.

Suddenly, Cruise allegedly then attempted to convert Rogen and Apatow to Scientology by saying, “If you let me just tell what it was really about, if you let me, just give me like 20 minutes to really just tell you what it was about, you would say ‘No fucking way, no fucking way.'” Feeling uncomfortable and confused that the world’s premier Scientologist was trying to convert them, for a moment, Rogen and Apatow didn’t know what to say.

Luckily, Apatow stepped up, and the pair were saved from a life of surveillance. The Knocked Up director replied with insouciance: “I think we’re good. Let’s just talk about movies and stuff like that.”

It’s an incredible image, and the thought of Apatow and Rogen being scared for their life as Tom Cruise attempted to convert them is a hilarious one. I bet the pair count their lucky stars that they were able to dodge that bullet so easily. No wonder they call it ‘Hollyweird’.

Watch Seth Rogen tell the story below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.