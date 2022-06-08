Todd Phillips reveals that 'Joker' sequel has a script ready









When Todd Phillips’ Joker came out, there was a wide variety of reactions to the film. While some felt that its depiction of mental health issues and a general disillusionment with modern society, others criticised the film’s glorification of mental disorders and claimed that it was dangerous because it appealed to the male fantasy.

The director has maintained that Joker worked very well as a social commentary. “I’ve been around the world with the movie,” he said, “And, speaking to the audiences, some people see it as an indictment of America and other people see it as a mirror for what’s going on in their country, both with the lack of compassion and with the wealth and equality issues.”

There have been talks about a Joker sequel for a while now but none of the plans have come to fruition yet due to various issues such as production details and narrative outlines. Phillips has finally revealed that the script for the new Joker film is ready, after talking about the potential of a sequel in previous interview.

“When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up,” Phillips commented in an interview with Deadline back in 2019 after the release of the first film. “But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows?”

Elaborating on his plans, he added: “But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

