Todd Field reveals ‘Tár’ is “highly likely” to be the last film









While Todd Field has always produced something exciting whenever he has taken the director’s chair, the American filmmaker surpassed all expectations last year by delivering a modern masterpiece. Titled Tár, the film stars Cate Blanchett as a revered conductor who rallies against the censorship of cancel culture in her pursuit of the artistic sublime. However, her carefully constructed life unravels when her dark history of sexual abuse surfaces.

The recipient of multiple prestigious accolades, Tár was expected to win big at this year’s edition of the Oscars, but it failed to win in any of the major categories it was nominated for. Since Lydia Tár’s story was concluded in an open-ended manner in the film, many speculated that there would be a continuation of the disgraced conductor’s fall from grace.

However, Field denied the possibility in a recent interview, where he confessed that he hadn’t even thought about a sequel. “I don’t think so,” he said. “I didn’t think about it until just now. It’s highly likely.” When asked by the interviewer whether his decision might change with time, Field didn’t answer conclusively: “I suppose that’s possible. I hope it’s possible.”

For now, the director has probably set his sights on other projects. In a previous interview with Screen Daily, he admitted that he was very interested in making a western. “In my heart of hearts, I’d love to make a western,” Field said. “I don’t know if that will ever happen.” Before Tár, Field was attached to a lengthy adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s 2015 novel Purity, but it didn’t happen. He called it “probably my largest professional regret.”

Field also hopes that the character of Lydia Tár serves as inspiration for a new project: “The birth of cinema was about us wanting to watch each other, as opposed to watching events or things. There was always this sense of being excited about spectacle and intrigue and seduction and all those things — but at the end, I think we go to movies to watch ourselves. So it always starts with a character.”