Oscars 2023 Winners: The complete winners list – updating live!









The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is one of the most prestigious moments in the cinematic calendar, and the 95th edition of the Oscars looks set to be one of the most lavish ever. As the greatest of the industry descend upon Los Angeles for the event, we’ll be bringing you the complete list of winners.

There are a host of films, directors and actors who will be eyeing up taking home the gold statuette. Fan-favourite sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack of 2023 nominees with 11 nominations, including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Original Screenplay’ and ‘Best Leading Actress’ for Michelle Yeoh.

Another big-hitting movie that will be hoping for a good night is the Netflix anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front, based on the book by Erich Maria Remarque. There will also be high hopes in the camp for the Martin McDonagh movie The Banshees of Inisherin; it has the opportunity to take home nine awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin swept up in the acting categories, with all of the main cast members snatching a nomination for their incredible performances. The ensemble includes Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, with each actor picking up a nomination in their respective categories, ‘Best Leading Actor’, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress’.

However, as ever, the night’s biggest prize is ‘Best Picture’. In that category, there are potential wins for the Sarah Polley-helmed movie Women Talking. Polley’s film joins fellow surprise nominee Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund’s satire of the super-rich, which won the Palme d’Or in 2022.

It’s not just arthouse pictures taking the lead, however, with both Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water becoming the second and third films to cross the billion-dollar mark after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and becoming ‘Best Picture’ contenders at the same time.

The 95th Oscars Awards ceremony goes ahead at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 12th and is set to commence at 8pm ET / 5 pm PT and 1am in the UK.

This article will be updated live as the winners come in.

Oscars 2023: The complete winners list

‘Best Picture‘

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

‘Best Director’

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

‘Best Actor’

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

‘Best Actress’

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

‘Best Supporting Actress’

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

‘Best Supporting Actor’

Brendan Gleeson (Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

‘Best Adapted Screenplay’

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

‘Best Original Screenplay’

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

‘Animated Feature’

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

‘Best International Feature Film’

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

‘Best Documentary Short’

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

‘Best Cinematography’

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

‘Best Costume Design’

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

‘Film Editing’

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

‘Makeup and Hairstyling’

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

‘Original Score‘

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

‘Original Song’

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

‘Production Design’

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

‘Best Sound’

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

‘Visual Effects’

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

‘Documentary Feature’

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made Of Splinters

Navalny

‘Short Film (Animated)’

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

‘Short Film (Live Action)’

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase