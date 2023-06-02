Tobias Menzies joins cast of Brad Pitt’s Formula One film









After wowing in various action movies over the past few years, Brad Pitt is returning to the film world in a movie centred around Formula One racing. Outside of the Hollywood A-lister, Tobias Menzies has now joined the cast of the film, which sets to begin filming this summer.

The latest Pitt movie will be a collaboration with director Joseph Kolinski and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. The plot is set to follow Pitt as a former Formula One driver who returns to the sport following a long absence.

Menzies has been known for his roles in shows such as Game of Thrones and The Crown and recently returned to the big screen opposite Julie Louis-Dreyfuss in the 2023 film You Hurt My Feelings. Outside of Menzies’ involvement, fellow cast members will include Kerry Condon of Banshees to Inisherin fame as well as Damson Idris of Snowfall.

This is one of the first projects that Kosinski has taken on after Top Gun: Maverick, even utilising the same screenwriter Ehren Krueger. In addition to the Tom Cruise action adventure film, Kosinski had also worked with Netflix on his film Spiderhead, starring Top Gun: Maverick alum Miles Teller.

The film will be distributed by Apple TV, with production overseen by the likes of Jerry Bruckheimer and Plan B Entertainment. Along with the latest Pitt film, the streaming service has also picked up the latest George Clooney outing directed by Jon Watts, who has been known to oversee the last live-action Spiderman films.

Elsewhere in the streaming world, Menzies will also be starring in the series Manhunt, where he stars in the lead role of Edwin Stanton. Based on the book of the same name, the series will follow Stanton’s journey to find John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of Abraham Lincoln.

Although Menzies has been added to the cast list, any word about what character he is set to play has been kept under wraps. Aside from an announcement of filming over the Grand Prix this summer, there has been no word on a release date.