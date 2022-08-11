Timothée Chalamet stars in teaser for Luca Guadagnino’s new film 'Bones and All'









The very first teaser trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Bones and All has been released online, with the film reuniting actor Timothée Chalamet with the Italian filmmaker, working with each other for the second time following 2017s Call Me By Your Name.

Based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, Bones and All takes place in the 1980s and follows a love story between a pair of teenage cannibals, Lee (Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell). The clip, teased online through Chalamet’s twitter, gives us a very brief glimpse into the movie, with the anticipated release looking like a brooding drama spiked with moments of violence.

The full synopsis for the film reads, “A story of first love between a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society and an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a 1,000-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness”.

Whilst Guadagnino directs, the screenplay is being written by David Kajganich, the same mind behind the scripts for A Bigger Splash and the horror remake Suspiria. Chalamet and Russell will be joined by a cast that includes Chloë Sevigny, Mark Rylance, André Holland, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Guadagnino’s film Call Me By Your Name became a cultural sensation when it was released in 2017, catapulting actor Chalamet to international acclaim and success in the films of Wes Anderson and Denis Villeneuve. Starring alongside Armie Hammer, this on-screen duo almost never came to fruition, particularly after Call Me By Your Name screenwriter James Ivory recently revealed that Shia LaBeouf almost took the lead role.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Bones and All, below.

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL 🩸🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/Q1ErygQvGF — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022