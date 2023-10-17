Timothée Chalamet says working with Austin Butler on ‘Dune: Part Two’ was “inspiring”









Timothée Chalamet has stated that working with Austin Butler on upcoming sci-fi sequel, Dune: Part Two, was “inspiring” to him.

Dune: Part Two marks the sequel to the celebrated sci-fi epic Dune, released in 2021 and directed by Denis Villeneuve. Villeneuve returns to his directorial role, while Chalamet reprises his role as Duke Paul Atreides.

Following his acclaimed performance as Elvis in the self-titled biopic last year, Austin Butler also joins the cast for the sequel. Butler takes on the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew of Baron Harkonnen, played by Stellan Skarsgård.

Chalamet recently spoke about his experience of working alongside Butler in a conversation with GQ, noting that the actor was “already talking like Stellan Skarsgård” in an early Zoom cast reading.

The actor was impressed by Butler’s immediate commitment to the role, adding, “I can’t overstate how inspiring it was to me personally… Because here was someone who’s a little older than me, but generationally we’re similar, and I don’t know how he would put it, but his journey was different than mine.”

“But he takes the work incredibly seriously,” Chalamet continued, “And I feel like I hadn’t seen that among someone my age, whether it was in drama school or on set, that did take the work that seriously but then after ‘cut’ wasn’t, you know, in some show of how seriously they took it — and instead is this tremendously affable, wonderful man.”

Dune: Part Two was initially scheduled for release in Autumn 2023, but the film has been delayed due to ongoing strikes. The sci-fi is now set to premiere on March 15th, 2024.

Watch the latest trailer below.