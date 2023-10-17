Timothée Chalamet reveals Tom Cruise sent him the “most wonderfully inspiring email”









Wonka star Timothée Chalamet has detailed his love of Top Gun: Maverick and also revealed he was sent the “most wonderfully inspiring email” by Tom Cruise.

For the first time in his career, Chalamet undertook an action role in Dune. Shortly after he finished filming the first part of the Denis Villeneuve franchise, Cruise reached out to deliver him words of wisdom.

Speaking to GQ, the American actor explained: “After I met Tom Cruise, right after finishing the first Dune, he sent me the most wonderfully inspiring email”.

The email included a whole host of information and contacts for experts for future stunts, such as people who specifically dealt with motorcycles or helicopters.

Chalamet added: “He basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So it’s up to you. The email was really like a war cry.“

The Call Me By Your Name actor also revealed he watched Top Gun: Maverick on eight seperate occasions while making Dune: Part Two in Budapest. Chalamet also revealed he paid for all the cinema tickets to one screening, taking the entire cast and crew to watch the film.

He stated: “Top Gun was just hugely inspiring to me last summer when we were making Dune. Some of the crew were kind of scoffing at going, but I just thought it was one of the greatest films I’ve ever seen.”

Chalamet is set to star in the upcoming Paul King adaptation of Wonka, based on the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.

The latest trailer reveals more of its star-studded cast, including Keegan-Michael Key as the inept yet mean-spirited police chief, Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother, Rowan Atkinson as a priest and Matt Lucas and Matthew Frayton as the hilariously pompous Prodnose and Fickelgruber.