Timothée Chalamet reveals the advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him









The young American film star Timothée Chalamet has shot to fame in the space of a mere few years, with the 2017 movie Call Me by Your Name catapulting him to success.

His trajectory to sudden fame isn’t all that dissimilar from the iconic actor Leonardo DiCaprio whose role in James Cameron’s 1997 movie Titanic resulted in similar levels of contemporary success. Seeing him as something of a protégé, DiCaprio gave Chalamet several crucial pieces of advice to succeed in the movie industry, with the Call Me by Your Name revealing all in a recent interview with British Vogue.

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” was the sagacious advice that DiCaprio told Chamalet, and, whilst we can’t be sure that both modern stars have abided by the first nugget of guidance, neither of them has stepped foot in the fantastical comic-book worlds of Marvel or DC.

Both actors enjoyed their first opportunity to star alongside each other, appearing together in Adam McKay’s 2021 satirical comedy Don’t Look Up, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The all-star Netflix movie also starred Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi, Ron Perlman and Melanie Lynskey.

Currently doing the festival circuits with the Luca Guadagnino film Bones and All, Chamalet is gearing up for a significant 2023, appearing in Wonka, the prequel movie to the Roald Dahl tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In the same year, he will also appear in Dune: Part II, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson.

Take a look at the trailer for Chalamet’s latest movie, Bones and All, below.