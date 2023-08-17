Timothée Chalamet regrets missing out on Greta Gerwig movie ‘Barbie’









Barbie director Greta Gerwig has revealed that Timothée Chalamet made a surprising visit to the ‘Barbie’ set in London – and shared his feelings about missing out on the opportunity.

Chalamet had previously worked with Gerwig on her second feature, Little Women in 2019, which he co-starred with Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson.

Speaking with Hollywood First Look during the film’s press tour, Gerwig opened up about Chalamet’s visit. “Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,’ And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?'” she shared.

The director revealed plans to cast Chalamet and Ronan in “speciality cameos” for Barbie. She remarked, “I tried to get them both in it. They both couldn’t do it. But I love them so much. It felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mum, but I sort of feel like their mum.”

It wasn’t for lack of trying; scheduling conflicts prevented both from starring in the film, with Ronan deeply engrossed in the production and filming of The Outrun, an adaptation based on the 2016 memoir by Scottish journalist and author Amy Liptrot.

Chalamet and Ronan weren’t, however, the only ones facing scheduling hiccups. Barbie‘s casting directors unveiled last month that several renowned actors, including Emmy nominee Bowen Yang, Emmy winner Dan Levy, and Tony winner Ben Platt, were considered for roles in the film.

Jonathan Groff, known for his work on Glee and Mindhunter, was initially considered for the role of Ken’s close friend Allan. However, the role eventually went to Michael Cera, who has become a fan favourite. Chalamet, meanwhile, can be next seen in the upcoming Wonka.