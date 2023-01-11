Timothée Chalamet "hasn't auditioned for anything in more than seven years"









The recent debate around nepotism in the arts reached fever pitch last week when Brian Swardstrom, the agent of Dune star Timothée Chalamet, claimed that the actor hasn’t “auditioned for anything” in over seven years.

On January 7th, Swardstrom denied reports that his client had auditioned for the lead role in Gladiator 2. His response came after a rumour spread that Aftersun actor Paul Mescal was in negotiations for the role, which led to claims that Chalamet, Austin Butler and Miles Teller had also auditioned for it.

Responding to the rumour about Chalamet, Swardstrom wrote on Twitter: “I know one of those actors was shooting a film in the middle east for the past several months – and he hasn’t auditioned for anything in more than seven years.”

Swardstrom’s comment sparked furious debate. Although it is well-known that actors of a certain status do not have to audition for roles, Chalamet’s family connections within the industry were seen by many as the reason for not needing to audition. Notably, his uncle is the director Rodman Flender, whose wife, Amy Lippman, is a writer and producer. Chalamet’s older sister, Pauline, is also an actor and starred in The King of Staten Island and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

“Hollywood is giving him special treatment,” one Twitter user wrote. “Chalamet is a nepo baby but a lot of people don’t know that, but he has a uncle in the industry that open a lot of doors for him.”

However, the claims of nepotism were dismissed by others. The writer Sam Greisman said: “Begging people who have no idea how the film and tv industry works to stop talking about it.”

The recent debate around nepotism in the film industry started when Zoë Kravitz defended “nepo babies” in November 2022.

