Watch Timothée Chalamet sing his favourite song live on French TV









American actor Timothée Chalamet has made serious moves in Hollywood over the past decade. Following an early appearance in the television series Homeland, Chalamet made his film debut in the 2014 comedy-drama Men, Women & Children before appearing in Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster Interstellar later that year.

More recently, Chalamet has consolidated his status with appearances in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name, Greta Gerwig’s films Lady Bird and Little Women, Felix van Groeningen’s Beautiful Boy, and Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 remake of Dune. With Dune: Part Two in the pipeline, Chalamet’s career shows no signs of stalling on its skyward trajectory.

Beyond his acting talent, Chalamet has also become something of a sex symbol and fashion icon over the past few years, thanks to a jawline fit for bottle opening and a barnet that would give a 1990s Hugh Grant a run for his money. Already, fans are comparing Chalamet’s sexual magnetism to that of a young Leonardo DiCaprio or Johnny Depp.

The 27-year-old’s scheduled appearance as Willy Wonka in Paul King’s Wonka project could prove to be a suitable comparison point. Depp, whose daughter Lily-Rose Depp previously dated Chalamet, portrayed Wonka in Tim Burton’s 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The Roald Dahl story had been adapted once previously by Mel Stuart, who released his classic musical version in 1971 with Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka.

In 2022, while promoting Dune: Part One on French television, Chalamet was asked to reveal his favourite song. The presenter announces the song (translated from French): “The most beautiful song ever for Timothée Chalamet is this…”

As Kid Cudi’s ‘Sad People’ – a cut from the 2020 album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen – begins to play, Chalamet starts rapping along to the track with a grin wider than the Grand Canyon. Watch a clip from the interview on French TV below.