Timeline: Who killed Jam Master Jay?









The death of Jam Master Jay on October 30th, 2002, sent shockwaves throughout the world of music. Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was the archetypal hip-hop DJ who played an instrumental role in the success of Run DMC, and even now, his death is still somewhat shrouded in mystery.

Everybody Mizell was the beating heart of the trio, and he was the spark that made his bandmates achieve greatness. The DJ gave the group their special touch and helped them break down barriers for hip-hop artists, establishing Run DMC as a force to be reckoned with.

Sadly, the last decade of his life was spent in the relative wilderness after Run DMC spent the 1980s at the forefront of culture. When the group returned in 2001 with their final album, Crown Royal, there wasn’t the same appetite for the trio, and it charted 30 places lower than their previous album.

Although it may have seemed from the outside like Mizell didn’t have to work again after the early success of Run DMC, that’s far from the truth, and the money had dried up. He started exploring the seedy underworld and associating with unsavoury characters, which allegedly cost him his life.

While the exact details of Mizell’s death are still unknown, numerous facts are available. Below, Far Out has created a timeline that sets them out to provide a comprehensive look at possibly why and how the tragedy occurred.

October 30th, 2002 Jam Master Jay’s murder The evening started in the same tone as most nights for Jay but ended fatally. Mizell was at his studio on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens, when he lost his life in a mysterious shooting.



Additionally, 25-year-old Urieco Rincon, who was also working at the studio, was shot in the ankle. Fortunately, Rincon survived, and his accounts of the evening would become critical. Jam Master Jay’s funeral Just days after the unfathomable death of the producer, the hip-hop world came together to celebrate his life.



The funeral took place for Jay at the Allen

A.M.E Cathedral with guests including Russell Simmons, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Busta Rhymes. It was a day which was fitting, and rather than mourn, they danced in his memory.



At the time, the details surrounding his death were still extremely vague about the reasons for his passing, Mizzell’s nearest and dearest remembered him poetically. November 4th, 2002 October, 2003 Kenneth McGriff investigated Rumours were rife about the reasons for Mizzell’s death, and who was responsible for the act.



Kenneth McGriff, who the New York Post described as “onetime Queens kingpin”, emerged as a person of interest for the police. McGriff was already incarcerated on a gun charge, and they investigated his links to Mizzell’s widow, Terry Corley-Mizell, but didn’t find any sufficient evidence. The Playboy report New details emerged in December when Playboy journalist, Frank Owen, published the article, Frank Owen, ‘The Last Days of Jam Master Jay’.



Interestingly, Owen claimed Jay had fallen into a life of crime, and his death was the result of a drug deal gone wrong. The report was the first time anybody had publically made this claim, and it changed the direction of the police investigation.

December, 2003 April, 2007 Ronald Washington named as accomplice After several years of radio silence regarding the investigation, the police named Ronald Washington as an accomplice in the murder.



Court papers filed by the prosecution, claimed Washington allegedly “pointed his gun at those present in the studio, ordered them to get on the ground and provided cover for his associate to shoot and kill Jason Mizell.” However, no charges were brought against him. Netflix share a documentary about his murder Netflix brought attention back to the forefront of conversation with the documentary, ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?



Although there was no conclusion to the film, it made a whole new generation aware of the case. It also featured Frank Owen, who went on record to state he believed Ronald Washington was responsible for the murder. 2018 2020 Arrests were finally made Almost 20 years after Mizzell was murdered, the police finally gathered enough evidence to Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr.



The report claims Mizzell had agreed on a deal to collectively buy 10 kilograms of cocaine from Maryland with Washington and Jordan. However, allegedly, after an argument, he cut them out, which reportedly led to his murder. Both men have pled not guilty, and the case will be going to trial in February 2023.

