Is it time to think of Arctic Monkeys as one of the all-time greats?









Once in a generation, a band comes along that defines the era. Some people had The Beatles, others Sex Pistols, and for millions, U2 after them. For many millennials, particularly British ones, Arctic Monkeys are that band.

Their story is a well-known one; they’ve gone from raucous Sheffield upstarts accurately discussing the minutiae of British life to blending space-pop with the swooning work of the crooners of old, all by way of a hazy trip to the Californian desert.

From their iconic 2006 debut to their last offering, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the band have consistently championed creative progression. They have, remarkably, despite the few minor criticisms that can be directed toward some of their records, never released a misfire. In fact, they’ve only produced masterpieces, a real rarity, particularly for a band where each member is in their mid-’30s, a testament to their individual and combined talent.

Conversation of Arctic Monkeys is usually centred around frontman Alex Turner, and for a good reason. To put it simply, the main is a genius, a fine lyricist and songwriter, who has continued to refine his craft since the band formed in 2002.

As well as giving us many sharp lyrical moments that range from the comedic to the heartbreaking, in being the group’s chief songwriter, he is personally responsible for their ascendance, and without him, they would not be the same band, and, undoubtedly, we would not be having this discussion today.

From tales of nights out in their native Sheffield to more surreal adventures inspired by the wonder and intrigue of California, Turner’s oeuvre is a varied one that stretches from the youthful to the mature and from the anthemic to the spaced out. A multi-instrumentalist, it’s a credit to him that he’s been able to bring his vivid imagination to life with such verve.

Although Turner is the band’s focal point, the other three members are also vital to the machine, despite two of them being consistently overlooked.

Drummer Matt Helders’ work speaks for itself. Possessing extensive knowledge of music, with tastes that include Led Zeppelin and The Roots, his power, dexterity and commitment to serving the song has always been Arctic Monkeys’ ballast, with his rhythmic skills some of the best of his generation. From the thunderous ‘Brianstorm’ to his more ice-cool grooves on the band’s later effort, Helders is full of surprises, saving their efforts from ever becoming what one might call boring.

Then we have guitarist Jamie Cook, the foil to Alex Turner. They both share an understanding which goes far beyond music, with Cook coming up with guitar parts that complement Turner’s perfectly and vice versa. Added to this, the way he has encouraged some of the band’s stylistic changes, such as the desert rock of 2009’s Humbug to egging Turner on for Tranquility Base, cannot be understated. As well as being a collaborator, he’s a facilitator, and without him, perhaps the band wouldn’t have undertaken such daring yet impactful changes.

Finally, there’s Nick O’Malley, the other cog in Arctic Monkeys’ fervent groove machine. The pulse of the band, he is one of the most underrated bassists of his generation, and has provided many basslines that rank amongst the finest of the era. From ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ to ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’, his basslines always come with a character that many others in his field could do with heeding.

With the announcement of their new album, The Car, the long-awaited follow-up to Tranquility Base, the band dropped the new single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Building on the heady space pop of their previous album with major flecks of Burt Bacharach and Scott Walker, the track is quite simply exquisite, and you get the sense that not only are they in a new chapter as musicians but that, simply, they are one of the all-time greats.

As well as being one of the most prominent current bands for over a decade, their additions to contemporary popular culture have been manifold, with Turner and band icons in their own right. To have the commercial viability that they have, whilst also unerring credibility is telling of one thing, they are one of the best bands in history.

Of course, this is not a given yet, but when you note what they’ve already achieved, and if The Car is as successful as its predecessors and delivers on its promises, then Arctic Monkeys’ place amongst the very best will be more viable than ever.

