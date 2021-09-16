Tim Roth reveals that he joined MCU in order to embarrass his children







English actor Tim Roth is known for his performances in delightfully subversive cult classics like the metafictional masterpiece Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, as well as culturally iconic projects like Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. After his scenes were cut from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Roth is set to make his return to the world of cinema in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Prior to this, Roth had already starred as Emil Blonsky/Abomination in the 2008 Marvel film Incredible Hulk, which marked his entry into the extremely popular MCU. Roth is set to reprise the role in the upcoming series She-Hulk, a Disney+ project which will star Tatiana Maslany as the titular character – the cousin of the original Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo).

Roth recently revealed his motivations behind joining his first Marvel project, claiming that he only did it because he wanted to see how embarrassed his children would be. “I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it,” Roth told The Hollywood Reporter. “I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it.”

While talking about his return to MCU, Roth said: “So when they came to me and said: ‘We’re adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?’ I was like, sure. It should be fun. I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff [reprising his role as Bruce Banner] that I went: “Oh, that’s how you do it! With a sense of humour.”

In the same interview, Roth reflected: “For me, after I’m done filming, it’s not my movie anymore. I’ve done my part. It’s for the director and editor to work with. And for the audience and critics to judge it. … It saddens me when a film doesn’t land as we hoped, and all the passion of the filmmakers is just dismissed in a heartbeat. What’s kind of interesting is when that happens, the dust settles and you move on, and the film comes up quietly and has its own existence again.”

Created by Jessica Gao, She-Hulk is being planned for a release sometime in 2022 and will be a part of MCU’s Phase Four. Marvel’s Kevin Feige has also confirmed that She-Hulk will eventually enter the films after being introduced in the show.

