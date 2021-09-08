Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit may stop the Russo brothers working with Marvel







The debacle between Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Studios rages on as it appears the actor’s lawsuit against the company may stop the Russo brothers from directing another Marvel movie.

Back in July, Scarlett Johansson sued the company over the simultaneous release of her new film Black Widow in cinemas and on Disney+, claiming that it’s a breach of contract. The suit, which was filed on July 29th, reads: “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel”. Crucially, the actress claims that her final salary was based on the box office performance of the film, which, whilst opening well with a domestic $80m in the US, steeply declined in the second week when Black Widow was put on Disney+.

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, however, the directors previously responsible for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, the Russo brothers have been put off returning to the franchise. Reportedly worried about how the future slate of Marvel movies will be released across streaming service Disney+ and how their salary will be impacted as a result, the Russo brothers are considering walking away from the series.

Speaking to Bro Bible, if the brotherly duo did end up returning to the Marvel cinematic universe, it’s highly likely they would be directing Secret Wars, with Joe Russo reporting, “I read [Secret Wars] when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together”.

Continuing, the director stated, “It was one of the first major books to do that – that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together. I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes”.

Following the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, next in line on the Marvel slate is Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals. Check out the trailer for the highly anticipated film below.

