Comedian-musician Tim Heidecker shares whimsical new single ‘Buddy’

Comedian, actor, writer and musician Tim Heidecker has unveiled a brand new album. High School is the American polymaths’ latest studio album and is out on June 24th via Spacebomb. Ahead of its release, Heidecker has shared the album’s lead single ‘Buddy’ alongside news of a North American tour for summer 2022.

Blending jubilant acoustic guitar and slinky solos, ‘Buddy’ brings to mind the glory days of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers or Welcome Interstate Managers-era Fountains of Wayne. As the LP’s title suggests, this single sees Heidecker cast his mind back to his childhood and adolescence – all to the lilting blend of folk-rock that may easily have soundtracked those years

Heidecker produced High School with Mac DeMarco, Drew Erickson, and Eric D. Johnson. Described as “a composite of a few woebegone friends,” the titular ‘Buddy’ is someone we all recognise: the moody adolescent tortured by unsympathising and detached parents, whose only sanctuary is in the space between his headphones.

Heidecker’s forthcoming tour is titled Tim Heidecker Live! Featuring Tim Heidecker and The Very Good Band. Heidecker and the band will be preparing for the July jaunt with a show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on April 14th and the Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 16th.

Kicking off in July, the tour will begin with a week of warmup shows at Los Angeles’ Elysian Theatre. From there, Heidecker and company will hit the road, taking in San Francisco. Chicago, Toronto, Austin, Boston and Brooklyn.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (April 15th), and you can check out the full tour schedule below