Tim Burton names his three favourite films of all time









Tim Burton has a very specific vision of cinema that has resonated with fans all around the world. Known for his unique visual style, which has had a huge impact on animated films, some fans still believe that Burton’s interpretation of the beloved Batman mythology is the greatest comic book adaptation of all time.

Burton’s creative sensibilities have been deeply informed by the monster movies he grew up watching. In addition, the renowned filmmaker was influenced by the fantasies concocted by Dr. Seuss and Roald Dahl, which is evident throughout his body of work. Burton has also cited the impact of Japanese monster flicks on many occasions.

While talking about them, Burton explained: “There’s a beauty to these films, the Japanese character designs — there’s a human kind of quality to these things, which I love. Monsters were always the most soulful characters. I don’t know if it’s because the actors were so bad, but the monsters were always the emotional focal point.”

Recently, Burton has been garnering attention once again due to the new Netflix series Wednesday, which will continue the legacy of The Addams Family. If you’re interested in knowing more about Burton’s approach to art, you should check out the three films that the filmmaker has named as his all-time favourites.

“See a lot of this has to do with when a movie comes on and I end up watching it,” Burton commented. “There are a lot of other ones… I love [Where Eagles Dare], there’s something about it, it’s not my kind of film, but it’s the setting. It’s got Clint Eastwood, Richard Burton, which is an odd combination, the snow, the setting and the Nazis, and the two women. It’s just great.”

Check out the full list below.

Tim Burton’s three favourite films:

The Omega Man (Boris Sagal, 1971)

The War of the Gargantuas (Ishirô Honda, 1966)

Where Eagles Dare (Brian G. Hutton, 1968)

According to Burton, Where Eagles Dare is his go-to comfort movie for especially bad days. He said: “I think what I go through during a day is bad, and I just have to watch that movie and how much they’re climbing, and all this shit they’ve got to do.”

Burton added: “It’s crazy. [And] I just love [The Omega Man]. You know, I love Charlton Heston, and I love the other guys in it. That’s why I was happy and couldn’t wait to do the white eye thing in [Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children] because I love it from [Omega Man].”

