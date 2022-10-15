Tim Burton names his five favourite horror movies of all time









With a hoard of fans spanning across the world, the work of American filmmaker Tim Burton has always been spiked with remarkable individuality. A lover of gothic styles inspired by early filmmakers such as Fritz Lang and Robert Wiene, Burton has demonstrated that he is a master of visual storytelling, holding the ability to magnetise almost any actor in Hollywood after having worked with the likes of Ewan McGregor, Johnny Depp, Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito and more.

While many consider him a contemporary filmmaker, Burton rose to success in the late 1980s when he released back-to-back cult classics, Beetlejuice in 1988 and the impressive comic-book adaptation of Batman in 1989. Setting new standards for comic-book filmmaking in the twilight of the 20th century, the director’s camp and gothic take on the iconic superhero laid the groundwork for countless genre movies to come.

Further success followed Burton through the 1990s after releasing Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow and Mars Attacks, subsequently making a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s most distinctive voices. These days, the director helms projects for the big and small screen, most recently working with Disney for the live-action remake of Dumbo, with The Addams Family prequel series Wednesday also due to hit Netflix later in 2022.

Having long been a horror fan, Burton revealed two of his favourites of the genre in a 2010 interview with Rotten Tomatoes, naming one well-known classic and another more obscure pick.

The more left-field choice comes in the form of the 1970s flick Dracula A.D. 1972 by director Alan Gibson, a film that follows a group of people who manage to resurrect the titular monster, only to quickly regret their foolish decision. Starring Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, Janet Key and Stephanie Beacham, the film is considered something of a cult classic, especially after having recieved a poor critical reception at the time.

Speaking about the 1972 horror, Burton states: “Seeing that movie is one of the reasons I wanted to move to London, because it’s quite swinging — it’s like this weird mixture of a Hammer horror film and swinging London”. Speaking about his relationship with Lee, who died in 2015, Burton added: “I’ve gotten to know Christopher Lee over the years and I know that he would not say that this was one of his favourite films…But I enjoy mistakes sometimes”.

Burton’s first choice is pretty obscure, but his second pick deserves no such criticism, opting for the Robin Hardy horror The Wicker Man, also starring Christopher Lee. “It’s like a weird musical. That is actually one of Christopher’s favourite movies that he did, unlike the last one,” Burton states about the iconic folk tale that tells the story of a policeman who travels to a remote Scottish island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl.

Continuing his praise for the film, Burton adds, “It was not a very successful movie when it came out, but it’s really quite a hypnotic and amazing film I think. It’s like a weird dream”.

Tim Burton’s favourite horror movies:

Dracula A.D. 1972 (Alan Gibson, 1972)

The Wicker Man (Robin Hardy, 1974)

Take a look at the trailer for the classic horror movie, which was disastrously remade in 2006 with Nicolas Cage, below.