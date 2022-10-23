Tim Burton says 'Dumbo' was his last Disney movie









Tim Burton is definitely a unique presence within the landscape of contemporary cinema. Fans have already started gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix series Wednesday, which will be Burton’s first TV project since the 1980s.

Recently, Burton spoke about a wide variety of subjects during a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon. He reflected on the current state of superhero movies and even explained how Batman has changed since the late ’80s.

When asked about the recent political upheavals in the UK and whether he wanted to make a film based on that, Burton responded: “It might inspire me to leave. Obviously, it’s crazy. You keep thinking you’ve seen it all, right, and it just keeps getting more surreal and more surreal.”

The filmmaker added: “I don’t really watch my movies. It was strange seeing the clips. I got quite emotional. It feels like each film you do is part of your life and is very deep and meaningful, so it’s like watching your life flashing before your eyes – that’s why I likened it to a funeral in a way, in a beautiful way, it captures moments of your life.”

Burton also claimed that his 2019 reboot of Dumbo might be his last Disney film. He said: “My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there. The thing about Dumbo, is that’s why I think my days with Disney are done, I realised that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus, and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.