Tim Burton explains how Batman has changed since 1989









Tim Burton is widely credited as the creator of the first modern superhero film – the 1989 version of Batman, which starred Michael Keaton. Burton’s interpretation of Batman’s extensive mythology still resonates with fans who cherish his unique vision.

During a recent masterclass at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, Burton opened up about the phenomenon of Batman and the rise in the popularity of superhero films. When he set out to make his version of Batman, Burton had no idea about its potential.

According to Deadline, Burton spoke about the modern impact of superhero franchises while talking about his 1989 film. “When I first did Batman, I’d never heard of the word’ franchise,'” Burton said. “After that, it became something else.”

The filmmaker added: “It did feel very exciting to be at the beginning of all of it. It’s amazing how much it hasn’t really changed in a sense – the tortured superhero, weird costumes – but for me, at the time it was very exciting. It felt new.”

Burton also commented: “The thing that is funny about it now is, people go ‘What do you think of the new Batman?’ and I start laughing and crying because I go back to a time capsule, where pretty much every day the studios were saying, ‘It’s too dark, it’s too dark.’ Now it looks like a lighthearted romp.”

