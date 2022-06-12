Tim Burgess brings post-pandemic optimism to Brighton









Tim Burgess - Komedia, Brighton 4

Earlier this week, I was lucky enough to catch The Charlatans frontman, Tim Burgess, on the first night of his current solo tour at Komedia in Brighton.

Upon arrival, we joined a bustling group of people spanning a refreshingly wide age range. My immediate thought here was just how enduring Burgess’ influence has been over his three decades in the business. We moved to the left of the stage near the frontman’s new collection of merchandise, including his trademark yellow and black windbreaker.

Before he took to the stage, we moved forward to get a good spot amongst some of Burgess’ most devoted fans, some of whom were clad in the aforementioned merch. After a short wait, Burgess took to the stage with his backing band, and after a quick hello, they lurched into ‘Lucky Creatures’ from his 2020 album, I Love The New Sky.

As the set bloomed forth, the audience seemed to grow into the music with Burgess’s natural aurora of optimism. The eclectic setlist was helmed by the flawless and confident backing band, consisting of a pianist, violinist, synthesiser player, bassist, guitarist and drummer. Burgess also wielded his beautiful teardrop-bodied Vox Phantom guitar for some of the tracks.

The set visited some of Burgess’ cherished oldies like ‘OH My Chorazon’ and The Charlatans’ landmark hit, ‘The Only One I Know’. Amongst the solo material, he also gave love to some more recent creations premiering the new single ‘Here Comes The Weekend’, which was released over the Easter weekend earlier this year. I was also over the moon to hear one of my personal favourites, ‘Empathy For the Devil’.

The emphatic and euphoric display saw a reciprocated attitude from the audience. Among the smiling faces in the crowd was the Bella Union label founder and former Cocteau Twins multi-instrumentalist Simon Raymonde, who was clearly very proud of the performance.

The set was concluded with ‘Laurie’ after the encore break, and although we had been treated to a hearty and diverse set, we were left wanting a few more. Alas, it was a Tuesday night, and our beds were calling. I’ll just have to catch Burgess when he’s back in town again.

In other news, Burgess has recently announced the arrival of his upcoming solo album Typical Music alongside its eponymous single. The album is set to arrive on September 23rd via Bella Union. Judging by the latest single and ‘Here Comes the Weekend’, we’re in for a real treat.

Stream the official music video for ‘Typical Music’ below.