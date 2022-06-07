Tim Burgess announces new album with title track 'Typical Music'









Tim Burgess - 'Typical Music' 7.9

Following the Easter release of the preview single, ‘Here Comes The Weekend’, Tim Burgess has now announced the release of his forthcoming album Typical Music along with the release of its eponymous single.

Typical Music is set for release on September 23rd via Bella Union and is available for preorder here.

The title track comes complete with a striking Kevin Godley-directed video which follows Burgess as he moves around a bright white factory room. The warping wide-angle lens gives a strange psychedelic aspect to the visuals that match the unique music perfectly. The track moves through different phases, beginning with a galloping country and western feel reminiscent of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, before breaking into a soaring chorus as Burgess sings, “I sit and watch the flowers grow, outside the factory”.

Burgess described the sound of the brand new single: “It’s definitely sci-fi, and primal as well. Brian Jones on teardrop guitar. Or Will Sergeant, early Bunnymen. Banshees, even. Daft Punk! And then ‘Sooner Than Yesterday’ is the same,” he adds. “But in monochrome. It’s more English.”

Commenting on the video Kevin Godley says: “’Typical Music’ sounds like an out of control ‘something’ moving at improbable speed, hoping bits don’t fall off before it crashes, and that chaotic propulsion is what this film is about. We shot in a tiny room using three hand-held cameras, the most effective being a GoPro with a 360-degree lens that Tim filmed himself with whilst literally bouncing off the walls, his performer’s understanding of its potential giving the film exactly the kind of warp speed jeopardy I was looking for.”

Typical Music is a 22-track double album, a blockbuster set of songs that are as eclectic in their sound and thematics: “OK, we all know about double albums, right?” begins Burgess, a keen student of pop and rock history. “Historically, they’ve been thought of as indulgent. But I came to the conclusion that what I was doing was the opposite of that. I wanted to give people everything that I’d done. And everything that I brought to the studio and worked on with the guys, I coloured them all in equally. Every idea was treated as if it was the best thing and had to be treated with extreme care. I wanted to give everything of myself. That was it.”

The new album was recorded in Rockfield Studios, the storied farmyard recording set-up in Wales that holds memories both good and bad for Burgess. Good, because The Charlatans recorded some of their most memorable material there (including 1997’s Tellin’ Stories, led by landmark single ‘One To Another’). But bad, because during the recording of that fifth studio album, the band’s original keyboard player Rob Collins died in a car crash at the bottom of the lane. Burgess hadn’t properly been back to Rockfield in almost 25 years but felt that it was now time to face the memories.

Burgess spent 30 days in total at the studio with Thighpaulsandra and Daniel O’Sullivan. The former is the authentically legendary keyboard, synthesiser and production wizard who’s played with Coil, Julian Cope and Spiritualized. The latter is the former Grumbling Fur multi-instrumentalist who’s released records on Burgess’s O Genesis label and is a member of his live band. Dave Fridmann then sprinkled his magic over the album, mixing all 22 tracks.

“I just wanted more,” Fridmann said in a press release. “I wanted to challenge us all. I wanted to do more electronic things. I wanted to expand the sound. We were limited in what we could do because of Covid, but we had orchestras in our brains. But we just did it as the three of us.”

The two new singles leave much to be excited about ahead of the full release of the double album coming in September. Until then, enjoy ‘Typical Music’, below.