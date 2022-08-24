Tim Burgess drops upbeat new single ‘Sure Enough’









Tim Burgess - 'Sure Enough' 3

Tim Burgess launched his new single ‘Sure Enough’ with a stop-motion animation video and a flower sniffing pose which tells you all you need to know about the sanguine sound of childhood that he captures with his typical indie stylings. Flowing along on an unfettered rhythm, it’s a track brimming with all the playground skipping reminiscence of Badly Drawn Boy.

The song is taken from his forthcoming double album Typical Music. For that record he has cooked up 22 tracks—that should tell you all you need to know about the fruitful naturalistic songwriting style he has opted to exhibit with the record. You’d struggle to find yourself in such a prolific patch if you weren’t extolling tunes of soul-bearing sincerity.

This summer holiday feeling was ratified by director Callum Scott-Dyson who explained his own personal corroborations by stating: “As soon as I heard the track, I thought it’d be perfect for my stop-motion style as the song had a really naturalistic, sort of old-school sound, and my style is a little more retro than most animated stuff, so I was excited to dig in!”

The filmmaker continued: “On the last video I did with Tim we did a card cut-out video with a bit of a narrative and character running through it, so this time I wanted to just do something a bit more light, fun and montage based, sometimes playing off the lyrics and other times just doing its own thing.”

With an upbeat rhythm and enough descending psychedelic touches to be deemed typically Burgessesque, the song is a pleasant summer midday accompaniment. With a floweriness that is cut through with a story of adult introspection, the toe-tapping does enough to engage the old cranium too.

You can check out the video for ‘Sure Enough’ below.

