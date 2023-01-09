Tim Blake Nelson joins the cast of 'Dune: Part Two'









Denis Villeneuve made a significant contribution to the modern epic genre with his 2021 adaptation of Dune, successfully translating the enormous scale of Frank Herbert’s mesmerising world to the big screen. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Dune: Part Two, which will come out later this year.

All of the big names, such as Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, will reprise their role in the new sequel. According to the latest reports, Tim Blake Nelson has also joined the star-studded cast. Villeneuve’s first Dune film received numerous technical nominations at the Academy Awards, but many of those categories weren’t presented during the broadcast.

During an interview with Variety, the director said: “When people talk about ‘technical’ awards, they are not ‘technical,’ they are artistic. Sound design is an art form. Editing is the most important art form of cinema. It’s all about art. So the beauty of the Academy Awards is to put the spotlight on the people who work in the shadows. I thought it was a sad decision.”

While talking about the sequel, he added: “For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part. We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.”

According to Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two will be even more visually complex than the first one. He is particularly excited about one specific scene in the sequel: “It involves sandworms that’s going to be one of the beautiful challenges of my life. And I know if I do it right, that will be the scene.”

