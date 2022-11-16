Timothée Chalamet discusses working with Zendaya in 'Dune' sequel









Actor Timothée Chalamet has revealed some insight into how fellow co-star Zendaya is handling her ‘larger’ role in the upcoming Dune: Part 2. During an interview with Variety, where he discussed his upcoming role as Willy Wonka and his latest appearance in Bones And All, the Call Me By Your Name, the star gave Dune fans some updates on the sequel.

It has been confirmed that the Euphoria lead, Zendaya, who had a smaller role in the previous film as the warrior Chani, “Will have a larger role in the second ‘Dune‘.”

“She hasn’t wrapped yet, and it’s amazing,” Chalamet revealed about the Emmy Award-winning actor. “She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one – which was incredible – but in greater abundance.”

Chalamet, who takes the starring role of Paul Atreides, shared how the two have grown close during filming: “She’s really become a sister,” he said. “I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend”.

The Beautiful Boy star then showed some appreciation for Bones And All director Luca Guadagnino, who he previously worked with on Call Me By Your Name. Chalamet shared how great it is “to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects.”

Co-star Zendaya worked with Guadagnino on the upcoming romantic comedy Challengers, due for release next year.

Dune was released in 2021 as the second adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. Director David Lynch was the first to bring Herbert’s pages to the big screen in 1984, a time when Kyle MacLachlan played Atreides in his film debut.

Legendary Entertainment obtained the rights in 2016, and Variety reported in December of that year that director Denis Villeneuve was in talks with the studio to direct the film. Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Issacc also appear in Villeneuve’s vision of the novel, which racked up ten nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.

Dune: Part 2 is set to be released on Friday, November 3rd, 2023.