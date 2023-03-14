Tilda Swinton refuses to wear Covid-19 face mask on the set of new movie









The British actor Tilda Swinton has stated that she will not wear a Covid face mask on the set of her new film.

Working on a new movie in Ireland, Swinton said of her experience at SXSW Film and TV Festival: “I’m about to shoot a picture in Ireland, and I was told to wear a mask at all times, and I’m not”. Having contracted the virus several times, Swinton continued, stating: “I’m sure this is being recorded. I’ve had Covid-19 multiple times, so I’m full of antibodies and very healthy”.

Most recently lending her voice to the recent ‘Best Animated Feature Film’ Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Swinton has been enjoying great success of late. Later in 2023, she will star in a trio of highly-anticipated movies, appearing in Wes Anderson’s forthcoming Asteroid City, David Fincher’s new crime drama The Killer and Joshua Oppenheimer’s musical The End.

Swinton has publicised her struggles with Covid-19 on several occasions, telling The Guardian in 2022: “I was coughing like an old gentleman who smoked a pipe for 70 years, and had nasty vertigo. I got off relatively lightly, but the worst thing is how it affected my brain…I did two films that I had to learn a lot of text for. I’m normally quite quick at studying, and picking stuff up, but this was like chewing a really big piece of gum”.

The actor is best known for her Oscar-winning turn in 2007s Michael Clayton, as well as her bit-part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she plays The Ancient One, appearing in Avengers: Endgame and Doctor Strange. Elsewhere, Swinton should’ve received an Academy Award in the Lynne Ramsay masterpiece We Need to Talk About Kevin, where she starred alongside Ezra Miller.

Take a look at the trailer for Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter below, Swinton’s most recent performance.