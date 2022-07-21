New plot details revealed for Wes Anderson's upcoming movie 'Asteroid City'









New plot details have been revealed for Wes Anderson’s long-awaited Asteroid City, a film that remarkably shows off his most star-studded cast yet.

Released through Focus Features, the same studio that helped release his Oscar-nominated coming-of-age story Moonrise Kingdom in 2012. The film will also continue Anderson’s collaboration with Roman Coppola, the son of the legendary Francis Ford Coppola, who assists with the script for the new movie, having also worked on The Darjeeling Limited, Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch.

Unveiling the plot description, Asteroid City has been described as “poetic meditation on the meaning of life,” diverting slightly from Anderson’s lighter pieces of work in recent years.

Based in a fictional American desert town in the 1950s and its Junior Stargazer convention, the event brings together students from across the country for a tense competition of comedy, drama and much more.

Peter Kujawski, the chairman of Focus Features, announced his excitement to work with the filmmaker again, stating, “Wes is a generational talent whose films delight audiences around the world; and we’re sure that the combination of his incredibly emotional story and vision combined with the insanely talented group of actors he has assembled, will mean that Asteroid City will be no different”.

If you thought The French Dispatch had an unbeatable cast, think again, for Asteroid City stars *deep breath* Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, Sophia Lillis and Jeff Goldblum among many more.

