TikTok launches new music streaming platform









Social media giant TikTok has launched a new music streaming platform, TikTok Music, which has been released in Indonesia and Brazil. The service is ad-free and by paid subscription only, with no free version currently available.

Available on mobile and desktop, TikTok Music has already acquired a large music library, including the catalogues of Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music.

The app will allow existing TikTok users to sync their accounts with the new app, allowing them to stream full versions of songs they discover on TikTok. It also features a comments section, collaborative playlists, and the option to transfer playlists from other streaming platforms.

TikTok Music will compete with streaming giants like Spotify, who recently introduced a vertical video scroll feature in the style of TikTok.

As of yet, there seem to be no plans to expand the service outside of Brazil and Indonesia. When Music Business Worldwide asked TikTok about their plans to expand beyond South America, they stated, “We are excited about the opportunities for Tiktok Music, for music fans, artists and the industry, but we don’t have anything to share on future plans”.

Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, described the app as “a new kind of service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a best-in-class streaming service”.

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, previously launched their music app Resso in India, Indonesia and Brazil. Resso will close down in Indonesia and Brazil this September to make way for TikTok Music, with existing subscribers being offered the opportunity to transfer their subscription.

