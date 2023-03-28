Ticketmaster trialling NFT pre-sales on Avenged Sevenfold’s tour









Ticketmaster has teamed up with Avenged Sevenfold to trial a new method of NFT pre-sales for the metal band’s upcoming tour.

In 2021, the group launched their own NFT community fan club, Deathbats Club, and the idea behind the new ticketing system is to offer fans an extra level of security which hopes to prevent touts from feeding the secondary market. In order to unlock this feature, people will have to add their crypto wallet to their Ticketmaster account.

Singer Matt Sanders wrote on Twitter, “We have integrated Death Bats Club into Ticketmaster, assuring that fans get the best tickets at the best prices without bots, scalpers and long wait times.”

Meanwhile, David Marcus, Ticketmaster’s Executive VP of Global Music, said, “Avenged Sevenfold used the capability to offer first access to tickets, but there are a variety of ways it can be used by artists in the future. From unlocking premier seats to special experiences like sitting in on soundcheck.”

Members of Deathbats Club NFT holders currently have an exclusive presale, and sections of the venues have been reserved exclusively for club members. It remains to be seen whether this feature will be rolled out for other tours, or if it will just be used in this scenario.

In other Ticketmaster news, Neil Young recently proclaimed “touring is broken” after the company’s public battle with The Cure over hidden added costs for fans.

