Neil Young claims that “touring is broken” after The Cure’s fight with Ticketmaster









Singer-songwriter Neil Young has commented on the ongoing drama surrounding Ticketmaster and their exorbitant fees. In a statement released on his official Neil Young Archives website, Young shared a message condemning the ticket sales company and their fees.

“TICKETMASTER FEES at 30%,” Young writes. “It’s over. The old days are gone. I get letters blaming me for $3,000.00 tickets for a benefit I am doing. That money does not go to me or the benefit. Artists have to worry about ripped off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers”.

“CONCERT TOURS are no longer fun,” he concludes. “CONCERT TOURS not what they were.”

Young was previously reticent to tour after the Covid-19 pandemic. Young’s only scheduled performance for 2023 is an appearance at Willie Nelson’s upcoming 90th birthday party concert in April.

Young linked to an article by Ananya Bhattacharya detailing The Cure’s attempts to keep their tickets affordable and Ticketmaster charging fees that were higher than the face value of the seats.

“Despite the Cure’s best efforts to keep tickets affordable, Ticketmaster added various fees that, in some cases, exceeded the cost of the ticket itself,” the article reads. “Outraged fans started sharing the evidence on social media.”

“For instance, one screenshot showed a $11.65 service fee and $10 facility charge per ticket, plus an overall order processing fee of $5.50, being levied for those using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program,” the article continues. “The total cost for four $20 tickets amounted to more than $172.”