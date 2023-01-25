Neil Young to perform at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday show









The country music icon Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday this coming spring and will not hold back when it comes to celebrating. Nelson is hosting a two-night show at the Hollywood Bowl in April. The show featuring a swathe of musical stars – including Neil Young – is called the Long Short Story and will take place on April 29th and 30th.

Young had not performed since 2019, before the Covid pandemic, as he previously claimed he did not feel safe playing under such conditions. Initially, Young felt that concerts would be super-spreader events – this was before the pandemic was as under control as it is today.

He said at the time: “The big promoters, if they had the awareness, could stop these shows. Without that, everyone just keeps going like everything is OK. It’s not. Live Nation, AEG and the other big promoters could shut this down if they could just forget about making money for a while…They control much of the entertainment business.”

Then even last year, Young pulled out of playing at the 2022 iteration of Farm Aid, claiming that he still did not feel ready to return to the stage under pandemic conditions. Now, though, it looks like Young has made the correct preparations and feels that it is time to take to the stage to celebrate Nelson’s birthday.

However, Young is not the only big name to be joining the bill; Nelson himself will play, as well as Snoop Dogg, Beck, Sturgill Simpson, the Chicks, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Orville Peck, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Bobby Weir, Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Billy Strings, Lyle Lovett, Edie Brickell, Lukas Nelson, and many more.

Nelson said in a statement on the show: “I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible. It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”