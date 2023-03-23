Ti West says Mia Goth deserved an Oscar for ‘Pearl’ performance









Director Ti West has said that Mia Goth deserved to win an Oscar for her performance in his latest film Pearl. West’s slasher X and its prequel were shot back-to-back and released within the space of six months in the US. Goth is the star of both films and was recently described by Martin Scorsese as West’s “muse and creative partner” in a glowing review of Pearl

Goth plays two roles: an ambitious young porn star and the creepy elderly owner of the farm where she’s shooting her latest movie. At this year’s Academy Awards, Goth’s performance went unrecognised. Responding to the snub, she stated that award ceremonies are “very political”.

When director Ti West was asked if he was bothered by the snub, he told The Independent: “No. Not really…It would be dishonest to say winning an Oscar wouldn’t be awesome. I’m sure it would be great, but if it matters all that much to you, inevitably that’s going to make your life a downer.”

He went on to note that he’d liked to have seen Goth nominated. “In my opinion she deserved it, but at the same time, I don’t feel that it takes anything away from what she did. [An Oscar] would have just been a nice addition.”

West is currently working on MaXXXine, the sequel to X, which has just entered production in LA. Pearl is in cinemas now.