Thurston Moore releases dreamlike single ‘Hypnogram’ and confirms new album









Thurston Moore - 'Hypnogram' 4.5

Former Sonic Youth frontman and guitarist Thurston Moore has returned with his latest offering, the bewitching new single ‘Hypnogram’. A typically extensive piece, clocking in at over seven-and-a-half-minutes, when announcing the track, Moore described the work as a “study of dreams”.

One of the most intensely cerebral cuts Moore has ever released, he blends the more melodic moments of his former band with the layered, heady flourishes of his bassist Deb Googe’s main band, My Bloody Valentine. Emphatically conveying the feeling of dreams, the new material has fans excited for what the American has in store with his next album.

‘Hypnogram’ was mixed by the London-based producer Margo Broom, an aspect that needs much praise, given that it helps to instil the track with what feels like a crucial dreamlike essence.

The song begins slowly, with Moore postulating on the contents of dreams before his busy guitar links up with Googe’s pressing bass melody and Jon Leidecker’s otherworldy synths lines and textures. Elsewhere, the performance by percussionist Jem Doulton (Róisín Murphy) gives the many different elements room to breathe – a rare commodity in modern music that should be appreciated.

Adding to this sense of refinement is that the lyrics were penned by poet Radieux Radio, which makes good on the exploration of sleep that the title suggests. At one point, Moore sings in an almost whisper: “I’m closing my eyes to our lucid sleep / Give me a signal when you find me”.

The statement announcing ‘Hypnogram’ confirmed that the single is the first from a “forthcoming album” from Moore. However, details are currently scarce on the new opus. It has been made known that the project was arranged last year and features guitar, piano and organ performances from Moore’s frequent collaborator, James Sewards.

