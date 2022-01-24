Thundercat makes a cameo in TV series ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’









Still trying to find a lifeforce in its struggling franchise of Star Wars, Disney is currently releasing the TV series The Book Of Boba Fett in weekly instalments on its very own streaming service. Already garnering apathetic reviews from journalists and eager fans alike, it appears as though the brand new series is the latest in a long line of failures for the Star Wars series, even if it’s chock full of fan service and celebrity cameos.

Well-known for its regular cameos, with the likes of Mark Hamill appearing throughout the modern franchise in small voice parts, and Taika Waititi playing IG-11 in The Mandalorian, the latest surprise star to be spotted is none other than the American bass player Thundercat. Appearing as an artist with a robot hand in the fourth episode of the Disney+ series, titled The Gathering Storm, it is currently not known just how significant his role will be in the ongoing series.

Taking one of the franchise’s most beloved characters and giving him his very own sequel story, as the series’ synopsis outlines, the show follows “Bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate”.

A fantasy, crime, thriller with familiar Star Wars trappings, thus far The Book Of Boba Fett has been unable to rouse fans of the series, with a slow start hampering the series’ efforts to truly get off the ground. With the likes of Ming-Na Wen, Temuera Morrison, Jennifer Beals and Danny Trejo working as part of the ensemble cast, there’s no shortage of talent on display, as Disney hopes the second half of the series will revitalise interest in the franchise once more.