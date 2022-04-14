Cannes 2022: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' by George Miller announced









The new film from director George Miller is bound for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Three Thousand Years Of Longing stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton among an impressive supporting cast and follows on from Miller’s astonishing blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road.

Playing at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2015, Mad Max: Fury Road impressed critics and audiences greatly, whilst the star of his latest movie, Tilda Swinton, is something of a Cannes darling.

The plot is being kept secret for now, though is thought to follow a chance encounter between a scholar and a djinn who engage in a fantastical exchange. The extraordinary situation leads to vast consequences and an epic romance.

Previously described as “anti-Mad Max” by the filmmaker, the budget for the new film will top out at around $60 million.

Mad Max: Fury Road is a manic action film without a seatbelt or airbag with George Miller allowing the film to engulf the viewer like a sandstorm, with the bizarre fiction of the world seeming totally normal in the wild world he has created. Whilst so many modern blockbusters have the fingerprints of studio executives all over them, Mad Max: Fury Road truly feels like a complete artistic vision that elevates the original trilogy as opposed to endlessly harking back to their place in film history.

Fury Road doesn’t pander to fan expectations, studio wish lists or modern expectations, it simply rides eternal, “Shiny, and chrome!”, take a look at the trailer, below.