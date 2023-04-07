Three new ‘Star Wars’ movies have been announced by Disney









LucasFilm has outlined a brand new host of Star Wars movies going into development, helmed by a trio of established filmmakers.

Announced during the Star Wars Celebration show, Dave Filoni will helm one of the three films, with the writer and director having worked closely with the franchise for some time now, helming episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Filoni’s new film will tie up all the events of the ‘Mandoverse’, meaning that Pedro Pascal could be heading to the big screen for a cinematic adventure.

Meanwhile, James Mangold, who will soon be releasing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny under the LucasFilm banner, will also be helming a Star Wars film of his own that will follow the story of the first Jedi. Thought to be a biblical epic, Mangold’s story will take the franchise further back in time than ever before.

Finally, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed two episodes of the TV series Ms. Marvel, as well as the 2018 film 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors, will helm a new Star Wars movie all about the establishment of the Jedi Order, set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. In the new movie, Daisy Ridley’s Rey will return as a major character.

Take a look at the official announcement from the Star Wars Twitter account below.

