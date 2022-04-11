Thom Yorke performs The Smile tracks solo for the first time









On Saturday, April 9th, Thom Yorke played a solo acoustic show at Zeltbühne in Zermatt, Switzerland. The 23-song set, which also included cuts of Radiohead songs such as ‘Bodysnatchers’, ‘Daydreaming’, ‘Decks Dark’ and ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’, saw Yorke perform tracks by The Smile for the first time.

The Zeltbühne audience was treated to a rendition of Yorke’s 1998 collaboration with UNKLE,’ Rabbit In Your Headlights’, as well as ‘Pana-vision’, a recent single by The Smile.

Comprised of Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, The Smile started releasing material at the start of 2022. In a 7.2 review, Far Out called ‘Pana-vision’. “The most nebulous track that The Smile have officially released so far. Thanks to the pedigree of the three central musicians in charge of its creation, there are plenty of fascinating rabbit holes to fall down in the arrangement, including Yorke’s impressionistic lyrics, the dense orchestral lines, and the twisting rhythms that Skinner lays down.”

In other news, Thom Yorke and his long time collaborator Stanley Donwood will be showcasing a selection of their works at an art exhibition in London later this year. Test Specimens will feature 60 artworks created between 1999 and 2001 when Radiohead were working on Kid A and Amnesiac.

The exhibition will also include imaginative reworkings of the Radiohead bear logo, scraps of paper featuring draft lyrics for tracks like ‘Nude’ and a bizarre cartoon depicting a giant sperm attacking some monkeys. You can check out footage of Yorke’s performance in Switzerland and see the full setlist below.

Thom Yorke Zeltbühne setlist:

‘Has Ended’

‘Free in the Knowledge’ (The Smile song)

‘Bodysnatchers’ (Radiohead song)

‘Everything In Its Right Place’ (Radiohead song)

‘Suspirium’

‘Pana-vision’ (The Smile song)

‘Daydreaming’ (Radiohead song)

‘Decks Dark’ (Radiohead song)

‘I Might Be Wrong’ (Radiohead song)

‘These Are My Twisted Words’ (Radiohead song)

‘Bloom’ (Radiohead song)

‘Unmade’

‘Open Again’

‘Present Tense’ (Radiohead song)

‘The Clock’

‘Videotape’ (Radiohead song)

Encore:

‘Idioteque’ (Radiohead song)

‘Rabbit in Your Headlights’ (UNKLE cover)

‘Exit Music (For A Film)’ (Radiohead song)

‘Spectr’e (Radiohead song)

Encore 2:

‘The Eraser’

‘House of Cards’ (Radiohead song)

‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’ (Radiohead song)