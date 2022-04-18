Thom Yorke reveals that The Smile's debut album is “pretty much done”









Thom Yorke has revealed that The Smile’s debut album is “pretty much done”. Comprised of Yorke, his Radiohead partner in crime Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, the band formed last year, and have been drip-feeding fans content ever since. Now, the news of the debut album has been confirmed.

The latest single from The Smile, ‘Pana-Vision’, was shared earlier this month and is taken from the latest Peaky Blinders soundtrack. It is the fourth song that they’ve dropped, following ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’, ‘The Smoke’ and ‘Skirting On The Surface’ and has continued this stellar run.

Appearing alongside Greenwood on a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, Yorke broke the news that The Smile have nearly completed their album.

He discussed the process of making the record by saying: “Jonny had come with a bunch of ideas, and I hadn’t seen him for a while, so they all just came pouring out before I could go, ‘Wait, wait, wait.’ There was a lot of me retrospectively going, ‘Okay, what am I going to do with that?’ Which was really nice.”

Adding: “I like trying to find different ways to write lyrics. I like to find different ways to assemble music. I like to learn new instruments, like Jonny”.

Yorke explained: “It wakes me up in the morning and probably always will, unless I lose my ability to think straight. There isn’t anything else. There’s not like, ‘Now we must move into this area,’ there’s not any sort of aesthetic agenda. You’re influenced by what you listen to. I’m always sort of buying new music.”

The Smile are to kick off their first UK and European tour next month and will be performing throughout May, June and July. You can get more information here.

Listen to ‘Pana-Vision’ below.

