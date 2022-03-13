Thom Yorke releases new solo song '5.17'









Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has released his new solo song, ‘5.17’.

The new track comes as the first cut taken from Yorke’s contributions to the Peaky Blinders soundtrack. Recently, Anthony Byrne, the director of the popular BBC TV series, revealed that the sixth and final series of the show would feature original musical contributions from Radiohead duo Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood.

“Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood contributed some original stuff,” director Anthony Bryne said. “I’m over the moon about all of that. The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.”

Adding: “It’s always about Tommy and his headspace. That’s what I keep going back to.”

Yorke, who is busy working on his Radiohead side-project The Smile, released his previous solo album, ANIMA, back in 2019. Keeping himself busy, before that, Yorke also collaborated with Luca Guadagnino on his first-ever film score, adding his vision to horror remake Suspiria. With a few remixes thrown in the mix as well, Yorke appears to be once again flexing his solo muscles. Stream his latest effort, ‘5.17’, below.

In other Peaky Blinders-related news, lead actor Cillian Murphy revealed in 2019 that he joins Byrne to select the music used for the series, he explained: “You just know when a song is ‘Peaky’. The artists are outsiders. They have resisted the tyranny of the mainstream, shall we say?”.

For this finale series, Byrne revealed that songs by the likes of Patti Smith, Joy Division and Sinead O’Connor will also make an appearance.

“Sinead O’Connor was a big one for me because she’s so fucking talented,” Byrne explained. “It feels like she’s not part of a conversation at the moment, and she’s got such a body of work that’s amazing. She’s so Peaky but for whatever reason, she just slipped through. If you’ve got [show creator] Steven Knight in watching it and he’s in tears, then you know you’ve done the right thing.”

He continued: “Also Patti Smith is another one. She hasn’t been in Peaky [before], but she should be. It felt so natural for her to be there. That was a big get for us.”

“It’s still the dreamscape that allows certain emotions to happen, while at other times it’s contrasting with what’s going on,” Peaky‘s creator Steven Knight explained. “It’s the bridge between a period drama and a modern audience. It gives you that emotion that you recognise. The people who were living then have the same emotions that we do now, but just in different clothes.”

For now, enjoy Thom Yorke’s contribution to the show.