Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have written original music for the new ‘Peaky Blinders’ season









Anthony Byrne, the director of the popular Peaky Blinders TV series, has revealed that the sixth and final series of the show will feature original musical contributions from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood.

The first episode of the Birmingham set period drama is set to premiere on Sunday, February 27th. The series has a history of collaboration with brilliant musicians, and so fans are eagerly awaiting what might be in store for the final hurrah.

The fantastic acts to have featured on the soundtrack in earlier series have included Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie, PJ Harvey, Iggy Pop, Royal Blood, Laura Marling, IDLES, Savages, Foals and an original score by Anna Calvi in the fifth series – and, of course, not forgetting the perfectly fitting theme tune ‘Red Right Hand’ by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

At a time when Greenwood and Yorke are working on their new project entitled The Smile, it has now been announced that the pair have some exciting new music to hear on the upcoming series of Peaky Blinders.

“Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood contributed some original stuff,” director Anthony Bryne said. “I’m over the moon about all of that. The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.”

Adding: “It’s always about Tommy and his headspace. That’s what I keep going back to.”

Actor Cillian Murphy revealed in 2019 that he joins Byrne to select the music used for the series, he explained” “You just know when a song is ‘Peaky’. The artists are outsiders. They have resisted the tyranny of the mainstream, shall we say?”.

For this finale series, Byrne revealed that songs by the likes of Patti Smith, Joy Division and Sinead O’Connor will also make an appearance.

“Sinead O’Connor was a big one for me because she’s so fucking talented,” Byrne explained. “It feels like she’s not part of a conversation at the moment, and she’s got such a body of work that’s amazing. She’s so Peaky but for whatever reason, she just slipped through. If you’ve got [show creator] Steven Knight in watching it and he’s in tears, then you know you’ve done the right thing.”

He continued: “Also Patti Smith is another one. She hasn’t been in Peaky [before], but she should be. It felt so natural for her to be there. That was a big get for us.”

“It’s still the dreamscape that allows certain emotions to happen, while at other times it’s contrasting with what’s going on,” Peaky‘s creator Steven Knight explained. “It’s the bridge between a period drama and a modern audience. It gives you that emotion that you recognise. The people who were living then have the same emotions that we do now, but just in different clothes.”

Peaky Blinders series six premieres on BBC One this Sunday (February 27th) at 9pm. Watch the trailer below.