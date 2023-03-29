Thom Yorke explains his executive producer role on Clark’s new album ‘Sus Dog’









Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has explained the details of his executive producer role on electronic musician Clark’s new album, Sus Dog. Yorke also contributed vocals and bass to the track, ‘Medicine’.

In a new statement, Yorke said of the project: “Chris wrote me to say he’d started singing, looking for feedback/advice or whatever, cuz it was kind of new shark-infested waters for him. I’ve been into what he does for years, and I ended up being a kind of backseat driver as he pieced all the oddness of it together, which was fascinating.”

He added: “I wasn’t surprised to discover he came at singing and words through another door completely, which to me was the most interesting and exciting part. The first thing he sent me was him singing about being stuck between two floors and I was already sold. To me the way he approached it all wasn’t the usual singer songwriter guff thank god; it mirrored the way he approached all his composition and recording, but this time it had a human face. His face.”

Clark commented on the album: “I kept on thinking ‘what would it sound like if The Beach Boys took MDMA and made a rave record?’ It’s a lifetime’s worth of listening to songs and working out how to make them, tuning into how to customise all the other elements to my tastes. It feels like my debut, in a way.”

Sus Dog is scheduled to be released on May 26th, and has been previewed with the new single, ‘Dismissive’. Meanwhile, Yorke is currently busy in the studio with his side-project, The Smile, who are recording their second album.

Last week, they shared the news in an email with fans which read, “We’re deep in recording, week 7, reel 15”.